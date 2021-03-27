COPPERAS COVE — Dozens of cars and trucks were lining up a half-hour early for Refuge Mobile Food Pantry’s monthly food giveaway Saturday morning in the Camp Triumph parking lot next to Christian House of Prayer in Copperas Cove.
A small platoon of volunteers was on hand to load 50 to 60 pounds of meat, eggs, produce and dry goods into each vehicle.
Last month, a total of 547 families were served, according to executive director Joseph Solomon, also an elder at C.H.O.P. Each month, the program gives away 20,000 to 25,000 pounds of food that comes from a network of providers including United Way and the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin, along with various donations and sponsorships.
“Since the pandemic, we have seen such an increase in need — and it’s not over yet,” Solomon said, of the 4-year-old program. “We started off with a pickup truck, knocking on doors in low-income neighborhoods in Cove. Four years later, we have 60 volunteers.
“The credit all goes to God. It’s not anything we’re doing. This is what I always say … we are one link in a chain of support in this community. We’re just a link in the chain, and we’re glad to be that little, small link. There are so many other agencies, entities, churches, businesses that are also links.”
Information on the monthly food program is provided through various social media sources, including Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/refugemobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.