The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry welcomes anyone who may need assistance to the drive-through food-distribution event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schleuter Drive in Killeen.
The mobile food pantry usually distributes food monthly but the January event was canceled due to bad weather conditions. “This program provided an overwhelming outreach to families throughout the Christmas holiday season,” according to Executive Director Joseph Solomon, an elder at Christian House of Prayer.
“We serve a heartfelt gift to the communities in our area,” Solomon said.
“Our volunteers generously give of their time and resources to make this program work,” he said “We have anywhere from 30 to 50 registered volunteers at these events.”
The event will begin at 9 a.m. as drivers register from their car and then drive through to an area provided for grocery distribution. The group has prepared about 400 baskets for this event.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled. Current forecast projections from the National Weather Service indicate sunny conditions with a high of 67 degrees in Killeen on Saturday.
Monthly food distribution normally occurs on the third Saturday of every month. Interested residents can follow the Refuge Mobile Food Pantry on Facebook for the location of each month’s event. Donations may be made to collection boxes located at the church or by contacting The Refuge Corporation at 254-547-6753.
