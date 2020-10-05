In the latest blow to the beleaguered film industry, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. is temporarily shuttering its locations Thursday — including its Killeen location— due to a lack of blockbusters on the calendar and major domestic markets like New York remaining closed.
Cineworld Group Plc said Monday that it would close 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in the U.K. this week, affecting some 45,000 employees.
“This is not a decision we made lightly,” said Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger.
An employee of the Regal Cinemas Killeen Stadium 14 at 2501 E. Central Texas Expressway said late Monday that the theater would close after its scheduled showings are completed on Thursday.
In the past few days, the already decimated 2020 release calendar lost another big film in the James Bond pic “No Time to Die.” It is at least partly due to the fact that one of the country’s biggest markets, New York, has not committed to a plan or a date for reopening cinemas.
Efforts to slow the spread of the virus resulted in closure of most cinemas for nearly six months. Many started tentatively reopening in late August — including the Killeen location, which reopened Aug. 21 — anticipating the release of money-making blockbusters.
Exhibitors also poured resources into enhanced safety and sanitization protocols, including limited capacity theaters, social distanced seating, cashless transactions and staggered showtimes.
But ticket sales for Warner Bros.’ “Tenet,” the first major film out of the gates, were not as strong in the U.S. as hoped, likely a combination of audience reluctance to return to theaters and the effects of big markets like New York and Los Angeles remaining closed. While some analysts stress that films need to play the “long game” at the box office in this current environment, studios responded by delaying most other major films that had been set for the fall and winter.
(1) comment
I stopped going to theaters years ago. Why buy an overpriced ticket only to listen to screaming uncontrolled children, and rude disruptive adults acting like children.
