Region bracing for rainy, possible wintry weather

With a chance of wintry weather looming for New Year’s Eve, municipal agencies are preparing for potentially dangerous conditions on area roads.
According to the National Weather Service, multiple weather systems are expected to impact Texas during the middle part of the week. In the Bell County area, a rainy system, possibly mixed with snow, was expected to begin overnight Tuesday and continue through Thursday evening, New Year’s Eve.
Thursday will likely see a high of 41 degrees and a low of 34, with a Friday high of 51 and a low of 32.
On Tuesday, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said that TxDOT maintenance crews were mobilized to apply pretreatment (brine solution) to I-35, through the Waco corridor, Hamilton, Coryell and Bell counties.
“As far as Bell County, crews will be pretreating the overpasses and bridges on I-14, and that is being done today,” Smith said. “While this is happening, maintenance personnel will be monitoring the weather to ensure we respond appropriately to any future scenario.”
Pretreating roads with a brine solution helps prevent ice from sticking to the pavement, according to a TxDOT news release.
“Work teams and trucks will then be placed on standby, to respond to ice situations, as the need arises,” the release said.
Motorists can also do their part by driving carefully and following these guidelines:
Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses. These are the first to freeze.
Reduce your speed. A vehicle needs at least three times more space to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly, and avoid using cruise control, so that you can respond better if you encounter slippery roads.
Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching crews, and do not pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.
Be patient. Your trip time — including short commutes to work — could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking shortcuts through territory that may not have been treated.
Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.
Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.
For real-time roadway conditions, check DriveTexas.org.
The Texas Department of Public Safety also reminds residents to take precautions now to prepare for any freezing rain, sleet, snow, ice or other wintry mix that may impact their area.
“Texans are encouraged to make sure their vehicles are properly maintained for winter weather,” a DPS news release on Tuesday said. “This includes checking the battery, windshield wipers, tire pressure, tire treads and fluid levels, as well as ensuring proper lubrication of door and trunk locks to prevent them from freezing.”
Bell County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Lt. Robert Reinhard said his department has procedures in place for hazardous weather conditions.
“When weather of any kind takes place, our patrol starts making deliberate passes through their assigned areas looking for areas of concern so that we can alert Road and Bridge or TxDOT to respond,” Reinhard said by email. “If the hazard is bad enough, that patrol stays in the area to warn and alert motorist until someone is able to arrive on scene and treat the road(s).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.