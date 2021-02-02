Registration is now open for AdventHealth’s annual Silver Classic 5K Run and 3K Walk.
The race will be held on March 28.
The race is part of the Cen-Tex Race Series, which offers local runners more than a dozen races throughout the year. This year’s Silver Classic will have virtual and in-person participation opportunities. The deadline to register for the virtual and in-person run/walk is Thursday, March 25, according to a news release from Erin Riley, the spokeswoman for AdventHealth.
Participants of the Silver Classic are placed in gender groups based on age. Trophies are awarded to the male and female runner/walker with the best overall time as well as first place runner/walker in each group. Medals are awarded to the second and third place runner/walker in each group, according to the release.
The Silver Classic is the primary fundraiser for the AdventHealth wellness department, which is dedicated to promoting health and wellness in the community by providing free services and educational wellness classes throughout the year.
“We are very excited to be able to hold the Silver Classic this year,” Sarah Kennedy, the wellness coordinator for AdventHealth, said. “We hope that by offering both virtual and in-person options to participate will meet the needs of our runners and allow our community to participate in a fun community event in a way that makes them feel safe.”
To preregister, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Killeen/SilverClassic or call 254-519-8202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.