Harker Heights will host the annual Fall Community Garage Sale on Oct. 1, and organizers invite residents to take this opportunity to clean out and possibly sell their “treasures,” Heights city officials announced in a news release.
Sales are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the area.
Organizers invite residents to host a garage sale at their homes or shop around the city. Those who wish to register their individual sale may do so now at bit.ly/3Ryp2F4. Participants who register must have a Harker Heights address and will be listed on the special Garage Sale City Map.
Registration is open until Sept. 20. The map will be available online at bit.ly/harkerheightsevents on Sept. 27 and free copies may be picked up at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, or at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
It is against City of Harker Heights Ordinance to post garage sale signs on utility poles or street signs. Signs must be removed as soon as your sale has ended. No merchandise to be sold shall have been acquired solely for the purpose of resale, according to city officials.
For more information, contact Sara Gibbs, Harker Heights activities coordinator, at 254-953-5493 or email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov.
