BELTON — ASCO Belton will hold it’s 9th annual obstacle course event, the ASCO Spartacus Dash, at Confederate Park in Belton at 9 a.m. May 23.
ASCO will donate all race day proceeds to the Gary Sinise Foundation and will match the total gift up to $10,000.
The ASCO Spartacus Dash is a 3-mile obstacle course designed for all ages and abilities. Obstacles include dirt hills, a cargo net wall, rope swing over Nolan Creek, mud pit crawl, zip line, mud tunnels, slippery tarp slide, ice bath and more.
The race includes divisions for individuals and teams. At the completion of the race, each participant will receive a medal and trophies will be awarded to the top three winners in each age division.
To register, become a sponsor, volunteer or learn more, visit www.ascospartacusdash.com or email ascospartacusdash@gmail.com.
