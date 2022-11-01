The next race in the CenTex Race Series is coming up on Nov. 12.
Dubbed this year as “Revenge of the Turkey,” the 5k Turkey Trot run will be held at StoneTree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, with kickoff at 7:30 a.m. Packet pickup is from 6:45 to 7:15 a.m.
Last year’s winners of the Turkey Trot were 17-year-old Pablo Picacio with a chip time of 17:44.3, and a pace of 5:43, and 28-year-old Thea Barragan, with a chip time of 21:49.6 and a pace of 7 minutes even, according to Pro-Fit Race Timing.
Age groups for the race are for every five years, from 12-15, 16-19, 20-24 and so on, up to 70+. Awards are given to the top overall male and female competitors, and the top three male and female competitors per age group, with no duplicate awards.
The cost to enter the race is $25, with proceeds going to the Food Care Center in Killeen. There is also $2.50 sign-up fee.
Online registration closes on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.