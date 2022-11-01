Turkey Troy costume

Runners of all ages, some wearing costumes, participate in this year’s Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday along Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.

Photo courtesy of Nan Dickson.

 File | Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The next race in the CenTex Race Series is coming up on Nov. 12.

Dubbed this year as “Revenge of the Turkey,” the 5k Turkey Trot run will be held at StoneTree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, with kickoff at 7:30 a.m. Packet pickup is from 6:45 to 7:15 a.m.

