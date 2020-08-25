The Killeen Parks and Recreation Department is hosting fall youth volleyball, baseball and softball programs. Registration is open now.
Youth baseball and softball are registering through Sept. 18. The cost is $100 per team. Travel, select and showcase teams can register by division for a winner-take-all eight-game season to be played Sept. 21 through Oct. 30. Girls softball divisions are 10 and under, 12 and under, 15 and under and 18 and under. American Softball Association softball rules apply. Boys baseball divisions are 10 and under, 11 and under and 12 and under. United States Specialty Sports Association rules apply. Practice space is included in paid registration, but teams will be responsible for payment of game officials.
Youth co-ed volleyball league is scheduled Oct. 17 through Nov. 21 and is open to children ages 7 to 12. Player ability assessments will be conducted Sept. 12 at Killeen Community Center by age division: 8 and under from 10:30 a.m. to noon, 10 and under from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 12 and under from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The cost is $50 per player through Sept. 4 and $56 Sept. 5 through 11.
Pre-season youth volleyball camp is scheduled in September and October and is open to boys and girls ages 7 to 12. Coach Eva Serrano will teach and develop key skills like serving, passing, calling and rotations. Camp consists of three
