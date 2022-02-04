Registration for the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program’s pageant is now open and runs through March 1.
All contestants ages 0-8 receive prize packages valued at more than $250. All contestants ages 9 and older receive prize packages valued at more than $400 including hair styling services and make-up application for the pageant at no charge. A contest description, rules, prize package listing, and applications are available on the City of Copperas Cove website at http://www.copperascovetx.gov/pio/five_hills_pageant/.
Girls and women of all ages and boys up to age 8 have their opportunity to compete for the crown at the 9th Annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant, scheduled for March 26 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
The children’s pageant for ages 0-8 for both boys and girls is held 1-4 p.m. The evening pageant at 6 p.m. welcomes female contestants ages 9 to 50-plus years. Judges for the event are reigning titleholders and reside outside of Central Texas.
The pageant will award an estimated $100,000 in scholarships and prizes to its contestants this year.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale knows what it feels like to lose and to win. With each effort competing in the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant, she grew more confident and used what she learned in each attempt to capture the crown.
“I have learned so much from my experience with the pageant. It took me multiple attempts before I captured a title,” Hale said. “I first entered in 2017 and placed 2nd runner up. I was really nervous as this was my first pageant ever and it was at the age of 55. I practiced on my walk and speech and tried again in 2019, this time placing first runner up. I knew I had improved and was more determined to give it another try. So, I practiced even harder and entered again in 2020. I was even more nervous this time because the pageant was held virtually due to the pandemic. It held new challenges, but I felt I was ready. The experience of trying over and over again really boosted my confidence.”
Hale captured the title of Senior Ms. Five Hills 2020 amassing more than 500 hours of service during her year-long reign and was named the 2021 Five Hills Ambassador. To date, she has volunteered nearly 1,000 for the City of Copperas Cove through the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
Jillian Tobias, mother of Five Hills Junior Ambassador Maddox Tobias, learned about the pageant when Maddox competed in the costume contest at Fall-O-Ween event where the royalty were volunteering.
“After looking into the pageant further and seeing the many events and programs the pageant supports, my husband, Jose, and I knew it would be a great fit for Maddox,” Tobias said. “Maddox was excited about the opportunity and competed in the 2020 pageant. He took first runner up and was later offered the Miniature Mister Five Hills title which he graciously accepted. He was then chosen to be the 2021 Junior Ambassador and continued a second year of service to the city.”
The Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant was recently voted Best Community Event in the tri-county area of Coryell, Bell, and Lampasas counties for the second consecutive year. The Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant is presented by Manning Homes and is an activity of the City of Copperas Cove Public Relations Department. In addition to the city website, for more information visit the pageant on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Eventbrite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.