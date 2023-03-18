With the price of oil falling, prices at the pumps in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area are also going down.
In the area, the average price was $3.02 on Saturday, which is 3 cents lower than last week’s average and 90 cents lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.82 per gallon at multiple locations, including Walmart at 3400 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. Walmart at 1380 Lowes Blvd. reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.43 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.83 at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.45 — also at Murphy USA. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.78. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.42 per gallon on Saturday
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.85 per gallon at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com reported. Diesel prices in Copperas Cove were not updated on GasBuddy.com Saturday. The most recently reported diesel price was at one station on Thursday, and all other Copperas Cove stations were left blank.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Hood was last reported as selling for $2.82 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 70001 Clarke Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.45.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.05, which is a 4-cent decrease from last week and 91 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.46 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 1 cent lower than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 83 cents lower than a year ago.
AAA officials reported this week that the price of oil has dropped to around $60 per barrel, a price not seen since 2021. They said the price of fuel has remained steady amid the “economic turbulence.”
“Given that the cost of oil accounts for 55% of what we pay for gas, it’s fair to wonder how soon prices will drop at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “But gas stations paid for the fuel that is in their underground tanks weeks ago, when oil was nearly $15 more a barrel. So it will take time for any savings due to cheaper oil to be seen at the pump. And that is assuming the oil price does not rise again.”
