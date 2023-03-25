The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood is down slightly from a week ago.
In the area, the average price was $2.98 on Saturday, which is 4 cents lower than last week’s average and 87 cents lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.75 per gallon at multiple locations, including Walmart at 1380 Lowes Blvd. Chevron at 2201 E. Stan Schlueter Loop reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.29 per gallon, but that is for those paying cash, according to GasBuddy users. At the pump, the lowest diesel price was reportedly Walmart at 3400 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.75 at Cefco, 500 E. Farm-to-Market Road 2410, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.36 at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.75. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.38 per gallon on Saturday
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.85 per gallon at several locations, including H-E-B, 2990-A E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com reported. Diesel was reportedly selling for $3.54 at two locations in Copperas Cove Saturday, including Exxon/7-Eleven, 2411 E. Business Highway 190, and Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Hood was last reported as selling for $2.77 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 70001 Clarke Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.39.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.09, which is a 4-cent increase from last week and 79 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.44 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 2 cents lower than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 80 cents lower than a year ago.
AAA officials reported this week that nationwide, the price of fuel is stuck in neutral.
“We may be seeing a return to seasonal trends in demand with warmer weather and longer days,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “But waffling oil prices could mitigate any increase at the pump for now.”
