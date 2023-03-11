The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area is up by more than a dime from a week ago.
In the area, the average price was $3.06 on Saturday, which is 11 cents higher than last week’s average and 45 cents lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.80 per gallon at Super Quick Food Mart, 3101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Willow Springs. Walmart, 2900 Clear Creek Road was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.47 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.87 at Walmart, 960 Knights Way, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was also reportedly Walmart at $3.49 per gallon. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.87. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.49 per gallon on Saturday
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.89 per gallon at Exxon, 301 N. First Street, Murphy U.S.A., 2712 E. Business Highway 190, reportedly had the least expensive diesel at $3.62 a gallon, users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Hood was last reported as selling for $2.87 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 70001 Clarke Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.47.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.09, which is a 12-cent increase from last week and 92 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.47 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 7 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 86 cents lower than a year ago.
AAA officials said demand has slowed and the global price of oil is also down, so the price surge may not last long.
“Less expensive oil and fewer people fueling usually combine to lower pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “However, there is some upward pricing pressure at the moment due to the switch to summer blend gasoline, which may add about five to 10 cents per gallon. But if demand and oil costs remain low, this recent price bounce may fade.”
