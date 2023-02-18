The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood is up slightly from a week ago.
In the area, the average price was $3 on Saturday, which is 3 cents higher than last week’s average and 15 cents lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.80 per gallon at Super Quick Food Mart, 3101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. Walmart at 3807 E. Stan Schlueter Loop reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price in Killeen at $3.67 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.89 at Break Time, 602 E. Central Texas Expressway, according to GasBuddy.com users, but the data was from Friday. Diesel in Harker Heights was $3.64 per gallon at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.79. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.54 per gallon on Saturday
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.93 per gallon at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com reported. Murphy USA also reportedly had the least expensive diesel at $3.78 a gallon, users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Hood was last reported as selling for $2.78 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.65.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.02, which is a 1-cent increase from last week and 20 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.42 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is the same as last week, according to the AAA website. It is 11 cents lower than a year ago.
