The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood is up slightly from a week ago.
In the area, the average price was $2.95 on Saturday, which is 3 cents higher than last week’s average and 45 cents lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.70 per gallon at Walmart, 1380 Lowes Blvd. The same Walmart also reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price in Killeen at $3.49 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.68 at Walmart, 960 Knights Way, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.49 at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.68. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.48 per gallon on Saturday
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.89 per gallon at a couple of locations, including Texaco at 2102 S. Farm-to-Market 116, GasBuddy.com reported. Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, reportedly had the least expensive diesel at $3.65 a gallon, users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Hood was last reported as selling for $2.84 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 70001 Clarke Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.47.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.97, which is a 3-cent increase from last week and 52 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.40 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 3 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 44 cents lower than a year ago.
AAA officials said increased demand could be part of the reason for the increase, since oil prices have stayed largely the same, according to a news release on the website.
“Another reason is that the seasonal switch to summer blend gasoline is underway, which may account for this bounce in pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “This blend is designed to lower emissions during the summer and is more expensive to refine. Switching to summer blend usually adds about five to ten cents to the price of gasoline.”
