The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood is up slightly from a week ago.
In the area, the average price was $3.02 on Saturday, which is 4 cents higher than last week’s average and 87 cents lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.75 per gallon at multiple locations, including QuikTrip at 806 E. Central Texas Expressway. Walmart at 3807 E. Stan Schlueter Loop reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.35 per gallon.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.75 at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.33 at Walmart, 960 Knights Way. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.85. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.35 per gallon on Saturday
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.79 per gallon at Mobil, 1102 S. Farm-to-Market 116, GasBuddy.com reported. Diesel was reportedly selling for $3.39 at the same Mobil in Copperas Cove on Saturday, according to GasBuddy.com users, but it was the only station in Copperas Cove with a price for diesel listed.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Hood was last reported as selling for $2.77 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 325 37th St., according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.37.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.16, which is a 7-cent increase from last week and 67 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.50 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 6 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 72 cents lower than a year ago.
AAA officials this week cited slightly higher global oil prices and increased demand for the slight upswing in the average price.
“Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70 per barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “and gas demand is very robust. These two factors will cause drivers to see prices increase for now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.