Those on the eastern part of Fort Hood looking to fill up their tanks with regular or mid-grade gasoline can now do so at the Warrior Way Express.
Fuel in those grades is available at some of the pumps, as of 2:30 p.m.
Fort Hood officials posted on Facebook Wednesday that a mechanical issue had caused interruption of service of regular and mid-grade fuel at that station, specifically.
The Facebook post said the issue was not related to a supply shortage.
