A Fort Worth company that trains veterans in residential development has chosen Killeen to expand its workforce program — making it the first city in Central Texas to participate if officials agree to help fund it.
“While we have approached other cities, Killeen is doing their research,” Ken Cates, president of business development and government affairs for Raehab Warriors, told the Herald. “Our goal is revitalizing the community while building up the military veteran.”
Rehab Warriors is asking the city for at least $300,000 the get the program started in Killeen.
Cates was the CEO of Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity for seven years before he resigned in September to accept the job at Rehab Warriors. The organization “is a tech-enabled platform that empowers banks, municipalities and institutions to revitalize communities, remove neighborhood blight and create workforce housing while supporting military veterans with meaningful high-earning post-service careers as America’s developers,” according to a Rehab Warriors presentation given to City Council members on Tuesday.
‘They see the impact’
“Killeen is the first city in Central Texas actually moving forward,” Cates said. “Between City Manager Kent Cagle and Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh, they see the impact we’ve brought to Dallas-Fort Worth already. They not only see the need ... but the impact on the veterans who are underemployed or overemployed in our area. They’ve been extremely supportive.”
For Killeen’s part, working with Rehab Warriors means drafting “a neighborhood revitalization strategy that ... increases housing supply and homeownership while building capacity for local property developers and local construction trade professionals to maintain and expand the effort past year three through an integrated educational model with apprenticeship training led by military veterans.”
‘Texas first’
Cates told the Herald that Rehab Warriors has been “approached by several other states” about its work.
“But our focus is Texas first,” he said. “We’re all veterans here in Texas, so we we want to impact our home state as well.”
On Tuesday, Cates told City Council members that Rehab Warriors is run by veterans, except for Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones — a 2015 first-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys.
Other than Jones, “the entire program is run, operated and facilitated by military veterans,” Cates said.
Rehab Warriors’ founder and CEO is Andy Williams, a Marine veteran and former star of “Flip or Flop Fort Worth” on HGTV.
“He’s been doing home renovations almost 10 years now,” Cates said. “In 2014, he was highlighted with his wife, Ashley, on ‘Flip Flop Fort Worth.’”
Ashley Williams is an Army veteran.
And in Killeen, the population of veterans from 2017 to 2021 was 25,079, according to U.S. Census data.
‘A great history’
“Killeen has a great history, but north Killeen needs that next focus,” Cates said. “We want to become that catalyst to draw more investment into north Killeen.”
Downtown Killeen and north Killeen, mostly landlocked by Fort Hood, have been isolated from the massive growth in south Killeen seen recent decades.
The heart of downtown is two miles from Interstate 14 with nothing but directional signs alerting visitors to its location, on narrow roads and in economically depressed neighborhoods.
“Downtown’s not going to change overnight,” Verdunity CEO Kevin Shepherd said last year. “It’s going to take intentional, incremental love. And it needs to be done by the local folks. If you really want to turn downtown around, it’s going to take working with local folks. You’re not pushing anybody out (but) actually working with them to grow their wealth.”
Shepherd, the consultant who helped Killeen officials draft the city’s 2022 comprehensive plan, has repeatedly said that the quality of construction and design standards in Killeen is poor and that city code must be updated to attract prospective residents to better housing options and neighborhoods.
“You’re adding so much development in south Killeen that you’re sabotaging north Killeen,” Shepherd said in July. “It’s going to take you longer than 20 years to ultimately get there. You’re too far behind.”
‘Rebuild effort’
With Rehab Warriors, a private-public partnership would be created to “fund training and rebuild effort.” Veterans are then chosen, trained and deployed into “local targeted revitalization area,” and “collaboration with city, coalition of corporate partnerships and Rehab Warriors to execute (the) proposed rebuild effort” is necessary, according Cates’ presentation.
It would cost from $300,000 to $1 million, based on the number of veteran cohorts between 10 and 50. The benefits of the program, according to Cates, include increasing the number of workforce housing units, increasing property taxes, local workforce development and job creation, removing blight and reducing crime.
“We’re workforce training exclusively for military veterans,” Cates said on Tuesday. They are “recruited directly from our partner cities. We are the only certified program in the United States by the Department of Labor of this type.”
He explained how the workforce program gives veterans the training and resources they need, including financing, to make them business owners.
‘Impact their community’
“Our rehab warriors don’t just come back, knock out a few projects and then head back out to wherever they’re going,” Cates said. “Again, that’s the purpose of the program — to recruit from within the city that they know and love and live in. They are going to continue to stay there and continue to grow and continue to impact their community.”
Once partner communities select which cohort package they’d like to help fund, veterans are selected by Rehab Warriors.
“We are teaching the full aspect of development to these rehab warriors,” Cates said. “It is constant. It is active. They attend every aspect of a development — from the paper all the way through planning and zoning through city council. And then they actually go and they’re boots on the ground (building) these developments themselves.”
Mayor Debbie Nash-King and several council members called Rehab Warriors “a great program.”
“Once they complete all the training certification, they can also come out ... and start their own small business?” Nash-King said.
Cates responded.
“That’s the goal, mayor,” he said. “Absolutely. We provide more services and partnerships with those rehab warriors upon their graduation. Each of these packages do include a program manager to begin a process with the city while the recruited veterans are in the course.”
‘Direct impact’
The least-expensive package is the cohort of 10 veterans, for $300,000.
“The course itself is a total of six weeks,” Cates said. “Depending on the agreement with the city, anywhere from one to three years of direct impact” can be expected. “Our military taught us and trained us well. Just like in Afghanistan and Iraq, they taught us (that) you don’t leave a mess. You go there (and) you accomplish the mission but you leave it better than you found it. Veterans want to just continue a mission.”
Rebab Warriors works with Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, through the veterans’ workforce development.
Councilman Michael Boyd was hesitant to endorse a partnership with Rehab Warriors — for now.
“The veterans have my 100% support, and I also understand the need for affordable housing,” he said. “I’m not sure if it’s appropriate for the city to move forward in supporting this at this time. Would there be a request for additional funding in subsequent years to sustain the program, or is the idea to ask for whatever amount here just to get it going?”
‘We don’t come back’
Cates clarified how funding the project works.
“Once we facilitate that first option, it’s up to the city to come to us for more,” he said. “The only funding we’re asking for is that cohort to get trained. Once they’re done, we don’t come back to you asking for more money to fund anything. If you need 20 to 30 more veterans, we will train them as long as the funding is there.”
But Rehab Warriors is not opening an office in Killeen.
“We’re not setting up an operation here in Killeen,” Cates said. “A full operation in every city — we’re not setting that up.”
Councilman Jose Segarra suggested that Cates ask the Killeen Economic Development Corporation for its support.
“It’s a great program,” Segarra said. “I think that there’s a lot of potential here. This is something the Killeen EDC should take a look at first. They have that expertise. We are not the experts.”
City Manager Kent Cagle and Nash-King disagreed.
“I think this is more in the city’s wheelhouse because it’s about residential development — almost exclusively residential — and that’s not something that the EDC really works with,” Cagle said.
Nash-King offered her opinion.
“KEDC, to me, their top priority is to bring in high-paying jobs and a grocery store on the north side of town,” she said. “I was just talking to Mr. Cagle and Assistant City Manager Singh. This is one of the greatest programs they have seen that will help revitalize downtown Killeen (and) open up the opportunities for veterans to own their own businesses.”
‘Concerned about the price’
For Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, the program’s vitality in Killeen is dependent on available funding.
“It looks like a great program,” he said. “We had a really lively discussion about all the things this program could bring. I think I’m most concerned about the price tag and where we would be able to find that type of money.”
Singh said she knows where to find some of it.
“We’d want to bring this back to council and have a more in-depth discussion about that,” she said. “But soon ... we’ll have our rollover funds from the last fiscal year, which will be available (for) capital projects and things like this. There’s also a small amount of ARPA funding remaining.”
‘Worth exploring’
Singh also recommended the 10-cohort package if the council “is interested” in working with Rehab Warriors.
“I believe it was so successful in Arlington, which is where it started, they did it for several years and then they had to discontinue the program because they had such great revitalization efforts they were running out of projects,” Singh said. “It’s a great program that I think it is definitely worth exploring.”
Cagle agreed.
“It’s the first program I’ve seen like this,” he said. “There’s a lot of opportunity in Killeen to make this work but not a lot of folks with the know-how to put it together. And that’s why I think this is really unique.”
On Thursday, Cates said that he appreciated the council members “asking hard questions.”
“They were doing their due diligence,” he said. “I do appreciate that and the compliments they gave about the program. I don’t take any of the questions negative. They were tough questions but they were the necessary ones. I think the city of Killeen is going to move forward with this project.”
