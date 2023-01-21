A Fort Worth company that trains veterans in residential development has chosen Killeen to expand its workforce program — making it the first city in Central Texas to participate if officials agree to help fund it.

“While we have approached other cities, Killeen is doing their research,” Ken Cates, president of business development and government affairs for Raehab Warriors, told the Herald. “Our goal is revitalizing the community while building up the military veteran.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.