American Legion Post No. 573 tallied donations Sunday, doubling their contribution from last year to $37,090.50. But, not satisfied with that total, Post Commander Ray Cote said, “I’ll take it to a nice round number — $40,000.”

Cote spoke on behalf of the Harker Heights post whose pockets ran deep during this, the 13th year of the Reindeer Express. A motorcycle ride which is held each year to aid the non-profit organization, Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on post, has been in operation since 1998.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.