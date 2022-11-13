American Legion Post No. 573 tallied donations Sunday, doubling their contribution from last year to $37,090.50. But, not satisfied with that total, Post Commander Ray Cote said, “I’ll take it to a nice round number — $40,000.”
Cote spoke on behalf of the Harker Heights post whose pockets ran deep during this, the 13th year of the Reindeer Express. A motorcycle ride which is held each year to aid the non-profit organization, Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on post, has been in operation since 1998.
They support active duty military members and their families stationed at Fort Hood.
Last year, the organization assisted about 1,700 children. This year, organizers put the total at about 1,800. Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop is an organization that insures children of active-duty military families have a very merry Christmas.
Each eligible child receives two toys, a stocking stuffer and a book. The family receives a board game, as well, according to Chella Stokoe, president of the Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop. She’s been working with the organization for five years, two as the organization’s president, and said it has been an amazing experience.
“I wish I could describe seeing the feeling of relief on the faces of the parents,” Stokoe said following Sunday’s donation presentation. “Watching parents who are able to come in and seeing what they can take home, it’s just an indescribable feeling.
“Especially now with the prices of groceries and gas and all of that. It just warms our hearts (knowing) that we can help,” she added.
Fort Hood Garrison Commander Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall was on hand at the check presentation at the Post.
“It is so great to see that what started as a unit event has now turned into an installation event,” Hall said. “The donations received here today are so welcomed. I hope you know how well-spent your monetary gifts are. They have an immeasurable impact on military families.”
For it’s part, the American Legion Post holds a variety of fund-raisers throughout the year. The Reindeer Express was started by a few military vets who saw a need, shortly after the mass-shooting at Fort Hood in 2009.
Several veterans, including American Legion Post 573, contacted Fort Hood officials and asked what they could do in the aftermath of so much loss of life. That week, being so close to the Christmas holidays, officials asked for help with the Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop program.
In the space of a few days, volunteers from veterans groups in the area were able to raise $1,800 in donations. The next year they doubled it, $3,600.
The Reindeer Express begins in the Dallas/Fort Worth area as motorcycle riders from all over the metroplex gather and meet up in Temple. This year, riders met up at the American Legion Post 133 at 10 a.m. in Temple and rode to the Harker Heights post by noon. Riders and other guests were treated to a buffet of delicious food from local vendors many of whom donated their meals.
Organizers wish to acknowledge the individuals and groups who continue to support the annual Reindeer Express: Survivors United Motorcycle Club, Post 573 Riders, U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club, Rough Riders Motorcycle Club, Strays Motorcycle Club, N.S. O. W. Motorcycle Club, Bad Azz Bikes and Sons of Solomon Motorcycle Club, Post 573/Sons of the American Legion/Auxiliary, Post 133/Auxiliary, R.D. Guns, Rifle Gear, 4 Everink, VT Services Group, LLC, harley Davidson, Waco and Slaughterhouse Tattoo.
