The Killeen area could see some cooling action from a possible front predicted to come in Tuesday.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah Barnes, that front could bring some isolated showers as well, but the coverage won’t be very widespread.
However, expect temperatures to be in the upper 80’s Tuesday and the low to mid 80’s Wednesday, which also happens to be the first day of Fall.
Your weekend will be dry and hot however proceeding the move from summer into autumn. Temperature will be in the 90’s with a possibility of striking 100 degrees come Monday.
DROUGHT
The Killeen area can safely say in a few days it has successfully avoided a drought for the entire summer.
LAKE LEVELS
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is elevated to 621.70 feet, which is below its normal level of 622 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton lake is elevated to 593.30 feet, just below its normal level of 594 feet.
