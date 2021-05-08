HARKER HEIGHTS — It was an historic day at Harker Heights City Hall as the Farmers Market moved to its new home in the parking lot between the Municipal Building and the Recreation Center located at 305 Miller’s Crossing.
Activities Coordinator Sara Gibbs told the Herald that 17 vendors gathered May 8 from 8 to 10 a.m. to sell jams, jellies, baked goods, handcrafted items and other treats.
The Farmers Market at Harker Heights City Hall will be open every Saturday through Oct 30.
Gibbs said, “We’ll see the market grow in numbers of vendors and participants. Vendors can apply to sign up for a space through Friday, October 15.”
Several vendors and customers were part of the historic day in that some had never been to the market when it was at Seton Medical Center for the past seven years.
Tony Carino said, “I’ve been to Seton a number of times and I admit I like this new location better. This is more personable and I enjoy coming here. I always bring my rescue dog “Dutch” and today I invited my daughter, Andrea Hostetter, to come along.”
According to Gibbs, many of the vendors had shared with her that they are glad to be at the new location.
For more information about the market, contact Gibbs at 254-953-5493.
