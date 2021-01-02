As a young child in the late 1920s, Mary Alice Rickard had a bit of a problem pronouncing words.
One mispronounced word in particular was so endearing, however, that her father, Roy, would use it as her nickname — one she liked so much she would eventually change her name to it legally.
Tuke.
The wife of the late retired Gen. Robert M. “Bob” Shoemaker, Tuke died Sunday at the age of 95. Her death was originally reported by the Killeen Independent School District on its website. Tuke and Bob were longtime supporters of education, prompting the school district to name a high school after Bob Shoemaker in 2000.
Until her death, Tuke continued that support, particularly the students of Shoemaker High School, whose students hosted a birthday celebration for both her and her late husband each year.
Born Feb. 27, 1925, Tuke led a very interesting life, according to her nephew, retired Army Col. Thomas Rickard. In the 1930s, her father — then an Army captain — was stationed in the Philippines. Their neighbor at the time was then-Maj. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who would often provide Tuke and her younger brother Daniel with books to further their education.
It was during this time an accident would occur that would leave Tuke unable to ever have children of her own, Rickard said. Daniel got stuck in a tree, his neck caught between branches and slowly suffocating him. Tuke climbed the tree to rescue him. In the process, a branch punctured her abdomen, causing an infection that nearly killed her.
“I have no doubt she saved my father’s life that day,” said Rickard, who currently lives near Tampa, Florida. “She was a person who always loved helping and developing others, something — in my opinion — I think she would want to be remembered for.”
After World War II, her father — now a major general — was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany, as part of the four-general panel overseeing the war crime trials of Nazi soldiers. A pair of young lieutenants were tasked to escort the daughters of generals to a dance. That dance, Rickard said, would lead to Tuke marrying the love of her life in 1948.
“My father was still young at the time, and he liked to pull pranks,” Rickard said. “He would get up on the second floor of the house they were living in and dump water on Bob when he came calling on Tuke. One day he accidentally dumped water on a colonel, who was my grandfather’s chief of staff. He got into a lot of trouble for that one!”
It was also during this time that Tuke would find another lifelong love — horseback riding. Rickard said a German equestrian named Count Von Rithkirche began teaching Tuke how to ride, instilling in her a love of horses and a love of teaching children how to ride.
“In the 1950s, Bob was stationed in Iran — we were still allies with them then — and Tuke had the opportunity to ride Persian horses,” Rickard said. “She loved riding those horses, with lineages stretching back thousands of years.”
Rickard said teaching children how to ride horses became almost a surrogate for Tuke, especially with her inability to have children of her own.
“She started the Fort Hood Hunt and Saddle Club and the Hood Pony Club while she and Bob were stationed there, and I’m pretty sure she started up the Pony Club at Fort Benning (Georgia) as well,” he said.
Those who learned to ride from her never forgot Tuke. On Sunday, Katie Carney posted her memories of Tuke on Facebook.
“There are so many emotions and memories that come flooding back with this news,” Carney posted after learning of Tuke’s death. “To say she was eccentric, would be an understatement. Her clothes were always a hodgepodge of whatever she found in thrift shops, topped off with a misshapen hat, that somehow completed the look. Her face was weathered from being outside and doing what she loved. She had a mischievous twinkle to her eyes. She was full of wisdom, and sometimes stories that went on forever … and ever ... not caring if you were in a hurry. She was one of the toughest, most hard-working, and brave horsewomen around. All of the horses loved her. Tuke would whisper to them and they understood her words like no other. She never made things easy, and always kept us on our toes.”
Tuke still had a horse at the Fort Hood stables she frequently visited until she died, Rickard said.
The Fort Hood area was always important to the Shoemakers. During his time in the Army, Bob commanded the 1st Cavalry Division and later commanded III Corps and Fort Hood in the 1970s. He also served three tours of duty in Vietnam.
After he retired as a four-star general and commander of U.S Army Forces Command, the Shoemakers retired near the Killeen area, close to Nolanville. He served as a Bell County commissioner as part of his continued service to the community, and along with Tuke, established the Wolf-Warrior Endowed Scholarship to provide qualified students a four-year college degree at Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
And Tuke continued teaching young children how to ride horses, her “happy affliction” as Rickard said she liked to consider it.
Despite being inseparable from her husband, Tuke was still a strong, independent woman, said retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, a longtime friend of the Shoemakers who served under Bob in Vietnam.
“I met Mrs. Shoemaker later (after Vietnam), and all I heard about was her horsemanship,” Funk said. “She was really good with young people, teaching them, and was a no-nonsense kind of person.”
And when it came to young people, she was extremely generous with her time, advice and even money, he said.
“(The Shoemakers) had lots of foster children. They were just very generous people,” Funk said.
“She will be missed. I always think of her horsemanship first, and her relationship with the U.S. and International Pony Club. I think she would want to be remembered for that.”
Between her love of teaching horseback riding and educating youth, Tuke was just as influential in the lives of Fort Hood area youth as her husband was, said another longtime family friend, retired Lt. Gen. Pete Taylor.
“She cared deeply for young people,” Taylor said. “She had no natural children of her own, but she had tons of ‘children.’ She was just a great lady who cared about people and the community. She will be missed.”
Tuke and Bob both left behind a great legacy in the Fort Hood community, said retired Gen. James Thurmond.
“They always set the example, and they truly cared about the community and military families,” Thurmond said. “She was a great woman, married to a tremendous soldier, who was always willing to help those in need.
“We mourn her loss and thank her for her tremendous service to this country.”
Services are still pending, due to the coronavirus, but should be finalized by Monday, said Leslie Francis.
Francis was Bob’s caretaker and oversaw Tuke’s care after his death.
Tuke will be laid to rest with her husband at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
