Feast of Sharing

In this file photo, attendees wait for their food during the H‑E‑B Feast of Sharing event at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center in Killeen on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

 File photo

The city of Killeen and H-E-B are hosting the 12th annual Feast of Sharing from 4 to 8 p.m. tonight at Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. The community is invited.

The Feast of Sharing highlights the ongoing effort to combat hunger in our community by providing a free holiday meal.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.