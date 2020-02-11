Killeen Police Department has received several complaints about motorists failing to stop for school buses and will begin a special detail to resolve the issue.
In a press release, the department said it has partnered with Killeen Independent School District on the traffic enforcement detail.
During the detail, an officer will ride on a school bus and notify other officers in the area of violators. Those officers will strictly enforce laws related to the failure to stop for school buses.
The first of these details is from 6 to 9 a.m. Wednesday along a school bus route in the northeast sector of Killeen.
Drivers are encouraged to comply with all laws, and asked to pay particular attention to their surroundings while operating a vehicle in proximity to a school bus.
