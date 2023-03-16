Things are coming along for Jack in the Box on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen, as the restaurant is undergoing a complete remodel.
Crews have been seen working on the fast-food restaurant at 3201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. for the last few months after it was torn down in September 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.