Renters relief, airport terminal improvement funds approved by Killeen City Council

At a brief 17-minute meeting Tuesday, the Killeen City Council voted, among other items, to approve the city receiving grant funds for COVID-19 relief.
The council voted to approve grant funds from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to participate in the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance program and Texas Eviction Diversion Program.
TERAP helps eligible Texas tenants who are behind on their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stay in their homes, offering up to six months or rental assistance.
Per program guidelines, this assistance can be used to pay the full contracted rent, which is past due or for future, and consecutive months in advance.
According to the grant award, the TEDP funds are estimated to help 38 households based on an average fair market rent of $933 per month.
“We only have a year to spend the funding, but I think it’ll go within a couple months,” said Leslie Hinkle, the city’s executive director of community development, prior to the meeting.
According to a staff report from the city manager’s office, which recommended acceptance of the funds, this represents $239,332.33 total allocation that includes administration of $23,933.23 for a temporary staff position to manage this program.
Along with other consent items on the meeting agenda, this item passed unanimously.
Also passing unanimously, following a presentation by City Attorney Traci Briggs, was a resolution readopting the city’s Governing and Expectations, as amended.
In the final meeting item, during the public hearing section, the council approved unanimously an ordinance amending the Fiscal Year Annual Budget for the city to increase revenue accounts in the aviation funds as well as the Community Development Block Grant fund.
City Finance Director Jonathan Locke discussed the two parts making up this resolution. The first, also per city staff report, is to approve a design agreement for the airport terminal HVAC system in an amount not to exceed $236,400.
This budget amendment will move funds from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (KFHRA) fund to the Airport Improvement Grant (AIP) fund until the grant proceeds are received later in the fiscal year.
The second part relates to the aforementioned TERAP program, specifically to accept grant funding from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to participate in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.