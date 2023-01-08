As he has for the past four years, Brad Buckley, R-Salado, is about to continue juggling responsibilities as a Killeen veterinarian as well as being a state lawmaker in the Texas House of Representative for District 54, which covers most of Killeen and the outer portion of Bell County.
The lifelong Central Texas resident and product of Killeen Independent School District was reelected to his third consecutive term in Austin with a resounding victory over Democratic challenger Jonathan Hildner on Nov. 8.
He sat down with the Herald in December to discuss his priorities for the session.
His list of hot topic issues involved a plethora of items, including property taxes, education, border security, marijuana and more.
Property tax exemption
Since first taking office in 2019, one of Buckley’s main goals has been to expand the reimbursement program for cities that have lost revenue due to the 100% disabled veteran property tax exemption, a state law.
After securing additional funds for the program in 2019, allowing for larger reimbursement amounts to cities that qualify, Buckley took to expanding eligibility to Harker Heights, Nolanville and other cities within 2 miles of a military base. Currently, Killeen, Copperas Cove and cities directly adjacent to a military base qualify for the state’s reimbursed funding, which is still less tax revenue than those cities would have picked up if the exemption didn’t exist.
While most cities in the state have relatively few disabled veterans in their populations, Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove have many, which decreases the property tax revenue for those local cities.
Buckley’s House Bill 125 of the 87th Legislative Session in 2021 never got to the House floor for a vote. Even if it had, it likely would’ve met stiff opposition in the Senate.
This year, Buckley is optimistic, though his Bell County colleague, Rep. Hugh Shine, is taking the reins of the effort since he now represents Harker Heights and Nolanville.
“I think we have an opportunity to really move the ball and make some big changes this session,” Buckley said in December, after admitting that legislation introduced during the 88th session would likely be “a very different type of legislation” than what has been tried in the past.
Area cities, such as Heights and Nolanville, have experienced what Buckley has often referred to as an “unintended consequence” of the disabled veteran property tax exemption, passed in 2009.
Impacted cities have — to an extent — lost an ability to provide some services due to the lost property tax income, which is typically a city’s largest revenue stream.
The disabled veterans homestead exemption was passed during the 81st Legislative Session, which stated that veterans who have received 100% disabled status from the Department of Veterans Affairs are exempt from paying property taxes in the state.
During the 82nd Legislative Session in 2011, Texas legislators added surviving spouses of qualified disabled veterans who have passed away as those who qualify for the exemption.
The reimbursement program was passed in 2015 by the 84th Legislature.
Public education
Referring to public education as “the great equalizer,” Buckley said he and his team will work to have “quality” public education in Bell County and the state.
Buckley said Bell County has a mix of school districts from rural ones like Bartlett with around 300 to 350 students to Killeen with around 45,000 and everything in between.
The two-term representative spoke about some of their concerns about the public education system.
“They know that there’s always room for improvement,” he said. “They’re concerned about some of the standardized testing and some of the anxiety that’s created by that. They’re concerned about the accountability system and whether or not that’s really speaking to the quality of our schools or not.
“They’re concerned about skills that their kids will receive so they can go out into the workforce.”
Buckley said a priority for this session is to ensure there is a “breadth” of opportunities for students getting into the workforce, including ensuring school districts have the resources to promote and advise career and technical education options.
Border Security
In regards to border security, Buckley said he will do anything he can to pass legislation that keeps fentanyl out of public schools.
“I literally cannot go to an event without someone pulling me aside to tell me about a personal story involving either a family member or friend that has encountered fentanyl — and whether that’s via fentanyl poison overdose or death,” he said. “I was literally floored at the number of folks that I met literally going door-to-door, door-knocking throughout the campaign that would bring that issue up.”
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. In some cases, it is added to heroin to increase its potency, which can lead to overdose deaths.
According to the DEA, fentanyl produces effects such as relaxation, euphoria, pain relief, sedation, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, urinary retention, pupillary constriction, and respiratory depression.
In December, the office of Gov. Greg Abbott reported that during Operation Lone Star, the Texas Department of Public Safety has seized over 353 million lethal doses of fentanyl.
Other issues Buckley attributed to the border were human trafficking, sex trafficking, violence and chaos.
Marijuana
A story that dominated the headlines in the Killeen area in 2022 involved marijuana, with statewide nonprofit organization Ground Game Texas pushing low-level possession decriminalization ordinances through the ballots of multiple cities.
Buckley said he is not sure if the organization’s ultimate goal is to get the state’s lawmakers to pass legislation doing the same.
“It may be part of it,” Buckley said. “I think it’s a ‘get-out-the-vote’ effort. I think that’s what it was intended to be.”
If that was the intent, it worked.
The proposed ordinances in Killeen and Harker Heights passed overwhelmingly on Nov. 8, but both have run into opposition from different sources: the Harker Heights City Council and the Bell County Commissioners’ Court.
Several times, Buckley has vocally supported decriminalization and legalization for medical purposes. During the 87th session in 2021, he voted in favor of House Bill 441, authored by Democratic Rep. Erin Zwiener, that would have — among other things — lowered the penalty of possession of cannabis up to 1 ounce to a Class C misdemeanor. Buckley has said he is against the legalization of recreational marijuana.
House Bill 441 passed the lower chamber on April 30, 2021, but died in the session when the Senate took no action on it after receiving the proposed legislation on May 3.
“I think the most important thing — the way that we need to look at it — (is) we need to right-size the penalty for low-level amounts of marijuana possession,” Buckley said in December.
Bills filed and other issues
As of Thursday, Buckley had filed one bill — House Bill 824. The proposed legislation, filed on Nov. 29, would allow cities that hold elections in May to change them to the uniform election date in November.
“This bill does not create the change in the day,” he said. “It simply opens the window for any municipality to (do so) if the citizens feel like that’s what they want to do.”
Other issues Buckley highlighted in his interview with the Herald were school safety, truancy reform, property tax relief, improving and reforming benefits for those in the National Guard, expanding programs for veterans with PTSD, truth in labeling of meat, securing water resources, and the Defense Economic Adjustment and Assistance Grant, which, according to the governor’s office, is “an infrastructure grant program designed to assist defense communities that have been positively or negatively impacted by a change or announced change by the Department of Defense.”
