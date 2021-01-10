Expanding eligibility and the dollar figures for the reimbursement of the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption will once again be one of the priorities for Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, when the new Texas legislative session begins Tuesday.
In 2019, Buckley accomplished one of his goals of increasing the reimbursement for affected municipalities.
As part of the Appropriations Committee, he helped increase funding for the current reimbursement program by $13 million. The 2020-2021 budget allocates $20 million over two years, up from $6.25 million, to reimburse eligible cities and counties.
The Disabled Veterans homestead exemption was passed in 2009 during the 81st Legislative Session, which stated that veterans who have received 100% disabled status from the Department of Veterans Affairs are exempt from paying property taxes.
During the 82nd Legislative Session in 2011, Texas legislators added surviving spouses of qualified disabled veterans who have passed away as those who qualify for the exemption.
The exemption allows disabled veterans to not pay property taxes, which in veteran-heavy Killeen and other cities has an impact on tax revenue that goes to fund local police, school and various city departments.
The current law states that only counties with all or part of a military installation, and communities immediately adjacent to the installation, are eligible to qualify for the reimbursement.
This means that Killeen and Copperas Cove qualify, because they are immediately adjacent to Fort Hood, but Harker Heights and Nolanville currently do not.
“I want to expand it to include other heavily impacted entities — other communities and counties — and we’ve got some data on (it) that we’ll be working hard to work on that,” Buckley said Thursday.
“Right now what we need is we need to re-craft the reimbursement language in the statute,” Buckley said. “That language is several sessions old, and it doesn’t really reflect the true need of the communities and counties that are impacted.”
The reimbursement program was passed in 2015 by the 84th Legislature.
Although Buckley said many of his colleagues know it is one of his top priorities, he said a key to getting his newest bill passed will be to get the senators on board with it.
Since the last legislative session ended, Buckley said he has spent a lot of time researching and compiling data for how he wants to expand the program.
“I can look and see which counties would qualify, how much that would cost, which communities would qualify, and how much that would cost based on the most recent data that we have,” Buckley said. “So, I really know what this is going to cost the state.”
Top Priority
Buckley said expansion of eligibility, among most other programs, will hinge on the state’s revenue in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
He said he has divided his priorities into two “groupings.”
“The first of which will be to take a hard look at the state revenue situation, given the pandemic,” Buckley said. “Because that will impact lots of things in state government.”
Buckley said getting a grasp on the revenue of the state will involve looking at two things.
“We need forecasts on what the economy is doing on its way out,” he said. “You know, we’ve seen some decreases in sales tax revenue in certain sectors, and increases in others.”
The other thing Buckley said he and his colleagues need to look at is what he said he calls “the health of our oil and gas industry.”
“That’s (a) tremendous revenue producer in the form of severance taxes for the state,” Buckley said. “(It) not only funds education, but it also funds our roads.”
Another way to look into the amount of money the state has will be to take a look at spending.
“We want to make sure that our agencies are operating as efficiently as possible,” Buckley said. “You know, many Texas families have had to tighten their belts and gain efficiencies in their own household budgets, and I want to make sure our agencies are doing the same.”
Licensing
Buckley said he will also prioritize continuing to make it easier for military spouses to gain occupational licensing.
“We need to make sure they can get up and get to work as quick as possible,” he said.
In the 86th Session, Buckley said he passed a bill in the House and co-sponsored one in the Senate that forces licensing agencies to identify substantially equivalent licensure in other states and apply it to military spouses.
“I also want to make sure that it’s doing what we intended to do, which is to allow our military families and allow those spouses to get employment in a timely manner where it doesn’t disrupt family finances,” Buckley said.
Buckley said there are some areas he feels the program needs to be expanded, specifically for educators.
“I want to make sure that it’s streamlined for our military spouses to enter the education field to teach our kids,” he said.
Buckley said he does not want to see military spouses bogged down in their attempts to obtain licensing in Texas.
“They really are a special case — they move so often,” Buckley said. “And I think that sometimes the bureaucratic red tape really impacts them more so than other folks moving to the area.”
Other priorities and bills
Buckley said education funding and police reform in terms of better training for law enforcement officers are among his top priorities.
Other bills he plans to draft and introduce are a bill to improve the quality of internet service in terms of connectivity and bandwidth to rural areas of Texas and a bill that addresses truth in labeling for meat.
