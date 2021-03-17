The public is invited to attend the reading of a state resolution by Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, at noon Friday to highlight Texas Black Business Week, an annual business networking event hosted by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.
Buckley will read the resolution at 324 E. Avenue D in Killeen.
Texas Black Business Week began in 2016 and is held annually in the second week of February.
Ronnie Russell, president of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, said the resolution was supposed to be read at the Capitol in Austin in February, but the ice storm struck and there were scheduling conflicts.
Russell said that receiving state recognition is an indication that things are going up hill.
Prior to Buckley’s reading of the resolution, Russell will give opening remarks and speak on the significance of the recognition.
