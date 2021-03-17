Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, who represents the 25th District of Texas in the U.S. House, will take part in a panel for the annual South By Southwest festival today.
The panel, titled “Can We Save Live Music?”, is to share more about his Save Our Stages Act that was signed into law by former President Donald Trump in December 2020, Williams’ office said in a news release.
“This Act included the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program that provides $15 billion in funding to the music industry through the Small Business Administration (SBA),” the release said.
Williams is urging the U.S. Small Business Administration to begin delivering money to eligible entities so people can get back to work, the release said.
