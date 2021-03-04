Repairs ahead: Killeen city officials talk post-storm objectives

At a Thursday webinar, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle and Public Works Director Danielle Singh spoke about an issue weighing in on the minds of many in Killeen — How will the damage from the recent winter storm inflicted on city streets will be repaired?
“It’s gonna take a while,” Cagle said. “The damage is widespread.”
Hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce on its Facebook page, the webinar titled “Weathering the Storm” featured Singh, Cagle and Killeen Fire Department Chief Jim Kubinski. With Chamber Director of Research Jennifer Hetzel serving as the moderator, all three guests spoke about a number of issues related to how Killeen made it through the storm and how the city plans to deal with its aftermath.
Singh said the city is just starting the process of assessing the damage the storm caused city streets, including the immediate task of getting debris off certain roads and getting estimates for relief efforts. She added that larger, more heavily traveled thoroughfares are likely to get greater emphasis.
Reiterating a point he made at Thursday’s Killeen City Council workshop, Cagle said early estimates for street repair are around $40 million. This is on top of an additional $120 million the city is expected to need for the more long term task of street repairs.
Hetzel opened the webinar discussion by asking about how the storm impacted the city’s infrastructure. In response, Cagle said that one lesson learned was how critical electricity is to everyday life.
“That was central to pretty much everything that went on,” Cagle said, adding that water issues experienced by many across the city were compounded by the lack of electricity, also experienced by many.
Singh said that city public works crews sanded streets up to twice per day, and Cagle said the “freeze-thaw, freeze-thaw” nature of the two cold weather systems that moved through did a lot of damage.
Kubinksi, a Chicago native, praised the firefighters of his department for their efforts during a type of weather event of which he is quite familiar but of which they were far less so. He described their performance as “second to none.”
“They did so extremely well,” he said of their response, adding that safety of KFD personnel was a major concern during the storm.
Kubinksi said at a peak, his department received 265 calls in one day, with a sustained call volume as high as three times normal. Formerly an assistant fire chief with the fire department of Naperville, Ill., a Chicago suburb, his past experience enabled him to assist members of his department with issue with which they were not accustomed, such as frozen oxygen tanks. He also discussed how upstaffing, such as posting an additional person on each ambulance, contributed to department’s efforts, especially with respect to the Feb. 19 fire at the Hilton Garden Inn of Killeen.
Singh said that public works dealt with a number of leaks and line breaks during the storm.
“We couldn’t see exactly what we were dealing with,” she said, noting that some of these leaks were on the private side of infrastructure.
Cagle said he believes the electrical issues related to the storm go back to de-regulation which took place in 1999.
“We said price was more important than reliability,” he said, adding that an electrical monopoly still exists for most of the state, and that rolling blackouts during the storm compounded things. “Statewide, we really weren’t prepared for that.”
Cagle went on to invite Killeen residents to take part in the city’s new Comprehensive Plan, currently being developed by Dallas-based Verdunity, Inc., with respect to ideas an input on how to respond to this storm and deal with potential similar ones in the future. A kickoff event for the plan has been scheduled for towards the end of this month but he did not provide an exact date.
Also discussed was the relationship between Killeen and Fort Hood during the storm, the lack of natural gas options in the city, water testing and others.
The complete webinar can be viewed on the Herald’s Facebook page.
