A portion of O.W. Curry Drive in Killeen is now officially repaired, Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said Tuesday.
The section of road that was repaired stretches from the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway to just past Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Road crews stripped the road surface, made repairs and repaved the road.
Construction began Jan. 15.
