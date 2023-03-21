The Copperas Cove Police Department reported an increase in some crimes and a decrease in others during 2022, as opposed to 2021, according to the most recent annual report from the department.
The three largest increases were in the homicide, sex offenses and drug violations classifications.
Homicides went from zero in 2021 to three in 2022, sex offenses went from 58 to 107, and drug violations increased from 431 to 767, according to the report.
The three homicides in the city were the most since 2020, which saw five people killed. In a 10-year span, the city averaged one homicide per year, according to the report.
Police Chief Eddie Wilson reported that two of the three homicides were solved two days after being reported, and the third case is awaiting a grand jury decision.
The department’s report stated that sex offenses previously were reported under two separate categories: “Rape” and “Sex Offenses.”
The department is now reporting the crimes in one category due to recommendations made by the Criminal Justice Information Services Advisory Policy Board.
As a whole, however, the combined crimes resulted in an increase of 84% from 2021, according to the report.
Drug violations in Cove saw a large increase in 2022, in part because the category previously did not account for drug equipment, or paraphernalia, violations, the report stated.
The rise from 431 offenses in 2021 to 767 in 2022 represented a 77% increase.
The report stated that a majority of the cases involved possession of various quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana and THC cartridges.
Narcotics are typically discovered by officers “while conducting proactive patrols,” the report stated.
Across all categories of offenses, a total of 4,292 were reported in 2022, which is up from 3,905 the year before.
In 2022, there were 20,532 calls for service and 23,416 officer-initiated incidents. There were a total of 10,929 traffic stops in 2022, with 3,283 traffic citations written — a majority (1,601) being for speeding.
Copperas Cove police officers made 2,065 arrests in 2022 — 1,475 for misdemeanor violations and 590 for felony violations.
