Last year, First National Bank Texas, headquartered in Killeen, reported $128 million in fees and service charges, including $91 million in overdraft fees, according to a Houston Chronicle story published this week.
Accounting for more than 30% of operating revenue at First National Bank, the fees “are far in excess of the industry norm,” the newspaper reported, citing an analysis from S&P Global.
First National Bank Texas is also called First Convenience Bank and has branches at Walmart and H-E-B across the state. In Killeen, its headquarters is at 901 E. Central Texas Expressway.
The Chronicle reported on Thursday that as First National Bank Texas generated millions in overdraft fees, “many of America’s largest banks moved to reduce or scrap the charges, which consumer advocates have long said are predatory and particularly harmful to lower-income customer who incur such fees when they’re already standing on the edge of a cliff,” citing social-justice advocates and financial analysts.
First National Bank Texas officials in Killeen could not be reached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.