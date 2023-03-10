First National Bank Texas

First National Bank Texas, headquartered in Killeen, generated $128 million in revenue through service and overdraft fees in 2022, according to a Houston Chronicle report.

Last year, First National Bank Texas, headquartered in Killeen, reported $128 million in fees and service charges, including $91 million in overdraft fees, according to a Houston Chronicle story published this week.

Accounting for more than 30% of operating revenue at First National Bank, the fees “are far in excess of the industry norm,” the newspaper reported, citing an analysis from S&P Global.

