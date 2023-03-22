Fort Hood may become Fort Cavazos as early as May, but the official date is awaiting approval from the Department of the Army.
During Tuesday’s Copperas Cove City Council meeting, Keith Sledd, director of Killeen-based Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, told council members that May 9 is the tentative date the post has selected.
Fort Hood officials previously said the name-change ceremony could take place in late spring or early summer, but they did not provide a specific date.
Fort Hood’s name change to Fort Cavazos is happening due to congressional action in 2020, when federal lawmakers proposed making it mandatory for military installations named after figures in the Civil War’s Confederate Army to change their names in that year’s National Defense Authorization Act. President Donald Trump vetoed the bill, and Congress overrode the veto.
Fort Hood will comply with Department of the Army guidance and is actively working on a plan to ensure the post is prepared for the change while minimizing impacts or disruptions for soldiers, families and local communities, post officials said recently.
Fort Pickett, a Virginia National Guard installation approximately 60 miles south of Richmond, will become the first Army installation named after a Confederate soldier to change its name this Friday.
Fort Pickett will now become Fort Barfoot, named after Col. Van T. Barfoot, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient with deep Virginia ties. The other installations to be renamed by the beginning of 2024 are Fort Hood; Camp Beauregard, Louisiana; Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia; Fort Lee, Virginia; Fort Polk, Louisiana; and Fort Rucker, Alabama.
The late retired Gen. Richard Cavazos, who the post will be named after, was the Army’s first Hispanic brigadier general and a Texas native who later commanded III Corps and Fort Hood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.