Fort Hood

Fort Hood's name change has tentatively been set for a day in May. Fort Hood is set to become Fort Cavazos.

 Herald | File

Fort Hood may become Fort Cavazos as early as May, but the official date is awaiting approval from the Department of the Army.

During Tuesday’s Copperas Cove City Council meeting, Keith Sledd, director of Killeen-based Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, told council members that May 9 is the tentative date the post has selected.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.