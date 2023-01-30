Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a building, no forced entry was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2800 block of Illinois Avenue.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 12:33 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Clear Creek Road.
Possession of marijuana under 2 oz. was reported at 1:14 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Lake Road.
Possession of marijuana under 2 oz. was reported at 3:06 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Cole Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:46 a.m. Saturday in the area of Carpet Lane and West Elms Road.
Possession of marijuana under 2 oz. was reported at 8:29 a.m. Saturday in the area of East D Avenue and North Gray Street.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 10:47 a.m Saturday in the area of Jennifer Drive and West Lane.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 11:07 a.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of Greengate Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 11:46 a.m. Saturday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 oz. was reported at 11:55 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Gus Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at noon Saturday in the 1500 block of Justin Loop.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 1:22 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 oz. was reported at 1:24 p.m. Saturday in the area of Fourth Street and Avenue A.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of Gus Drive and Lonesome Dove Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:25 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm toward a habitation/building/person was reported at 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Avenue.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 9:43 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North College Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 oz. was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Galaxy Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Heather Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
Duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape was reported at 2:09 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
A fleet accident was reported at 2:53 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Veterans Avenue.
Duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping, duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 3:18 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Wigeon Way.
Assault of a public servant, emergency medical detention was reported at 11:48 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
An open container, possession of marijuana under 2 oz., possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:33 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Duty on striking highway/landscaping was reported at 1:09 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North First Street.
A welfare check was reported at 2:08 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive.
An accident was reported at 2:11 p.m. Friday in the intersection of West Avenue B and Summers Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported was reported at 2:23 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 3:47 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Great Hills Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 4:51 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:04 p.m. Friday in the Highway Avenue.
A theft was reported at 6:52 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
A runaway was reported at 7:13 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Pecan Cove Drive.
A welfare check, criminal mischief was reported at 7:22 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
A welfare check was reported at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Widgeon Way.
An arrest for assault, family violence was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
An accident was reported at 2:48 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:59 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An open container was reported at 3:38 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:38 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 11:23 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 12:22 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An arrest on a warrant for criminal mischief was reported at 1:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 4:21 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 6:14 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:04 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North 23rd Street.
A welfare check was reported at 8:39 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Pecan Cove Drive.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 oz. was reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:49 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Illegal license plates, possession of drug paraphernalia, safekeeping, agency assist arrest was reported at 4:48 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An agency assist arrest for bond forfeiture, driving with invalid license was reported at 5:49 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:16 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest for assault on a family member, family violence was reported at 9:38 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:44 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Live Oak Drive.
A theft was reported at 3:51 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle, welfare concern was reported at 4:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Little Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana under 2 oz., criminal trespassing, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, affidavit of surety to surrender principal, agency assist for bond forfeiture, failure to appear, tampering/fabrication of physical evidence with intent to impair was reported at 4:24 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Maple Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:33 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and Farm to Market Road 2657.
A welfare check was reported at 5:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An assault against an elderly or disabled individual was reported at 6:53 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Carroll Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Indecency with a child was reported at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Dakota Trace.
An assault was reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Wildewood Drive.
An arrest for aggravated assault of a family member was reported at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Olive Lane.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 1:31 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 2:54 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:04 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:33 a.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for speeding/failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported 4:55 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest on warrants for failure to appear/speeding was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Harassment was reported at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Impala Trail.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 oz. was reported at 12:44 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:27 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 9:36 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Bargello Street.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to appear/failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Bob White.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East Knights Way.
An arrest for evading arrest in a motor vehicle was reported at 3:06 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road.
An arrest for an accident, failure to identify was reported at 3:13 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road.
An agency assist arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 3:42 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:25 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Mountain Lion Road.
An arrest for theft was reported at 2:32 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear was reported at 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:13 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:17 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 2:29 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:03 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:22 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
