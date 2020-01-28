An air quality study showed that in 2018, the air in the Killeen-Temple area was polluted for 45 days.
The study, released Tuesday, was conducted by Environment Texas Research & Policy Center, Frontier Group and TexPIRG Education Fund.
Researchers got the data from the Environmental Protection Agency air pollution records, said a news release from Environment Texas.
“The report focuses on ground-level ozone and fine particulate pollution, which are harmful pollutants that come from oil refineries, concrete batch plants, cars and trucks, petrochemical plants, and burning fossil fuels such as coal, diesel, gasoline, natural gas and from other sources,” the release said.
The three cities or areas in Texas with the most days of pollution, according to the report, were:
- El Paso: 149 days
- Austin-Round Rock and McAllen-Edinburg-Mission: 124 days
- Brownsville-Harlingen: 111 days
Readers can find the full report at https://bit.ly/2UapCxI.
