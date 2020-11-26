When I was a kid growing up a block from the railroad tracks on the northwest side of Houston more than a few decades ago, one of my favorite things at Thanksgiving was the relish tray.
Tiny little sweet pickles, black olives, green olives, radishes, celery sticks stuffed with cream cheese and chopped nuts — we never had any of those kinds of exotic treats any other time of year.
Gourmet stuff, man.
Mama was always busy in the kitchen with the turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and several kinds of pie, while Dad sat in his recliner watching football on TV. After stuffing our faces at home, we piled into the car and headed across town to Grandma and PawPaw’s house in south Houston for round two, and after that, across town in the other direction to Aunt Nita and Uncle Howard’s place in West University.
Nita and Howard’s house was where I watched the very first Super Bowl game ever played, on a big ol’ black and white television set in the corner of the living room. This was 1967, and the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in what was then called the First AFL-NFL World Championship game. In case it ever comes up in a game of Trivial Pursuit, I’m one of those dinosaurs who has seen every Super Bowl since then, too.
But I digress …
Twenty years ago, my mama died on June 15, 2000. She lived then in a little town called Iola, out in the country near Bryan-College Station.
I got a phone call that morning at work here in Killeen, and when I heard the not unexpected news — she had a rare and very nasty brain tumor called a glioblastoma — the world suddenly spun around a little bit then stopped, and for a half a minute or so, I could not think straight.
Mama was the glue that held our little dysfunctional family together, and when she died, that little dysfunctional family completely detonated.
Neither holidays nor anything else were ever the same again for the Clarks.
Now, this crazy year, I have been watching my father slowly succumb to a variety of health issues, including a bad heart, something called pre-leukemia, shattered bones and other injuries from a slew of household falls, mini-strokes and dementia.
When I go to see him these days, visits are mostly brief. He seems to recognize me and smiles when I walk into his bedroom, where a nurse on 12-hour shift is constantly at his bedside. He can’t really speak anymore, is unable to get out of bed, and sleeps most of the time, so I hold his hand, kiss him on the forehead, and tell him I love him. He tries to say something, but no words come out.
This has been a difficult year, and I’ll remember it not only as the year of COVID-19, but also the year I lost my dad. He and I have not always gotten along very well, and never been very close. But over the past couple of years, we made quite a lot of progress in getting to know one another a little better, and letting go of hurt feelings and resentments.
So during this special season of celebration, remember to take time for giving thanks, consider the importance of forgiveness, and tell the people close to you how much you love them.
Happy holidays, y’all.
