Thanksgiving was a fun time around the sometimes troubled Clark household when I was growing up on the northwest side of Houston, in a little 1,100-square-feet, three-bedroom, one-bathroom house on a big corner lot, across the railroad tracks from the Spring Branch area and a block down from Langwood Park.
Mama was a pretty good cook and spent hours and hours making all the usual stuff — turkey and dressing, giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, Waldorf salad, dinner rolls, and several different kinds of pie.
My favorite part of the meal was the relish tray with those tiny little sweet pickles, black olives, green olives, radishes, celery sticks with cream cheese and chopped nuts. We never had any of those kinds of treats any other time of year.
After stuffing our faces at home, we piled into the car and headed across town to Grandma and Paw Paw’s house in south Houston for round two, and then over to West University to Aunt Nita and Uncle Howard’s place, which is where I watched the very first Super Bowl game ever played, on a big ol’ black and white television set in the corner of the living room. This was 1967, and the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in what was then called the First AFL-NFL World Championship game.
In case it ever comes up in a game of Trivial Pursuit, I’m one of those dinosaurs who has seen every Super Bowl since then, too.
Those were the good ol’ days. Unfortunately, Thanksgiving hasn’t really been the same since Mama died on June 15, 2000, from a nasty kind of brain tumor called glioblastoma. She was only 63 years old, and I still think that was just not fair at all.
Paw Paw died back when I was going to college at the University of Houston. Grandma lived with Mama for many years, and she died not too long after Mama did. Next to leave us was Uncle Howard, and then Nita a few years ago, followed by my dad in December 2020.
Now, except for my stepmom down in Houston, it’s just my wife and me here in Texas. Katie’s parents are gone, too, and her brothers and sisters live in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia. My brother and sister and I have been incommunicado for years and years. We have four grown kids and three grandkids, but our two sons and their families are in California and Ohio. One daughter lives in North Carolina and the other is in Colorado.
Ain’t modern life grand sometimes?
One of these years, we are going to get everyone from everywhere together, all in the same place at the same time, for at least one damn holiday.
So, listen up. If you are one of the lucky ones for whom the holidays is still a big, crowded, busy, noisy, maybe a little stressful, difficult, and sometimes complicated family affair, count your blessings.
Everyone should count their blessings, of course, but you should be especially grateful.
