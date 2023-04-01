Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:17 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Harbour Avenue and North 12th Street.
Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 1:57 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Meadow Drive and West Central Texas Expressway.
Violation of a magistrate’s order was reported at 5:04 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:11 am.. Friday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:40 a.m. Friday in the 5800 block of Dan Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Liberty Bell Loop.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Lake Road and Sherman Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 11:38 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:09 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams was reported at 3:12 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Theft of service was reported at 5 p.m Friday in the 1600 block of Goode Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:17 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of McArthur Drive.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of 46th Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:48 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Lisa Lane.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Dustin Court and West Elms Road.
Lampasas
Reckless driver was reported at 6:38 a.m. Friday on East Highway 190.
Assault by threat was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Avenue A.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:19 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:17 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street.
An arrest was made at 7:31 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East North Drive on suspicion of reckless driving.
Reckless driver was reported at 10:54 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Copperas Cove and Harker Heights police reports are not available on the weekends or on holidays.
