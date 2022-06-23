Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Ruiz Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:37 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Wolf Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North 46th Street.
Unlawful discharge of a firearm was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Hillside Drive.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by felon was reported at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Failure to identify was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East C Avenue and North Gray Street.
City warrant was reported at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South W.S. Young Drive and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Metropolitan Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Odom Drive and South 10th Street.
Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Jasper Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Welfare check was reported at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief, harassment was reported at 8:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
Agency assist was reported at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of North Fifth Street and West Avenue C.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for giving a false report to a police officer was reported at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Lucas Street.
A theft was reported at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North First Street.
Injury to a child was reported at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Avenue B.
An agency assist arrest, possession of marijuana was reported at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 6:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Knights Way.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Miller’s Crossing.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Miller’s Crossing.
Credit/debit card abuse was reported at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Theft was reported at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Indian Oaks Drive.
An arrest for deadly conduct, discharging firearm was reported at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Valley Road.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A warrant arrest for expired license, failure to appear was reported at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue D.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A theft was reported at 1:13 Wednesday in the 1400 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A runaway was reported at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Main Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Walnut Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday on Samac Lane.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East 9 Ninth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 6:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Rocky Mountain Drive.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Brown Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Howe Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
