Supporters of Allen West, R-Garland, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, will have an opportunity to hear him speak or meet him in person when he comes to Copperas Cove this weekend.
West is scheduled to be at Monty’s Old School BBQ, 412 E. Avenue D, beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Other candidates from other races may be present.
West is vying for the Republican nomination in the primary on March 1. He will be on the Republican ballot along with Gov. Greg Abbott, Paul Belew, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Don Huffines, Rick Perry and Chad Prather.
