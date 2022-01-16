Republican candidate for governor and retired Colonel Allen West, 60, visited a crowd of about 50 people Sunday at Monty’s Old School BBQ in Copperas Cove.
Perhaps fueled in part by the prospect of free barbecue, those in attendance were largely supportive of West’s bid for governor, with many hopeful that he might unseat incumbent Governor Greg Abbott.
“It’s time for a change,” Debbie Ochsner said. “We need someone who’s not another mouthpiece.”
Several residents found comfort in West’s military background.
“The fact that he’s a retired colonel is attractive to me in a candidate,” John Rockwit said.
The event also attracted new residents, like Brian Noviello, who arrived in Copperas Cove just two months ago from upstate New York, and newly elected Copperas Cove City Councilman Shawn Alzona. According to Noviello, Texas Republicans are more conservative than those in New York. Noviello went so far as to call New York Republicans “RINOs” or “Republicans in Name Only.”
Non-profits and community based organizations such as ENDEAVRide and the Texas Veterans Commission were also present at the event.
“These sorts of events provide us with a good opportunity to network and reach a lot more folks,” said Maria Gonzalez, rural veteran career advisor for the Texas Veterans Commission.
Speaking towards the end of the event, West’s stump speech focused on core conservative issues such border control and the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, and touched on everything from critical race theory to voter apathy.
“If you lose control of your body, then you lose everything,” West said.
Speaking on the southern border, West claimed that Texas is the number one state for sex and human trafficking. Elements of West’s solution to border control included designation of drug cartels as terrorist organizations, firm direction for national guard troops who he described as “lacking purpose” and the potential stripping of Catholic and Lutheran charities for what he described as the aiding of illegal immigration.
“We Texans are friendly people. We want you to come to Texas — but we want you to come in through the front door,” he said.
Ultimately, the event was a rallying cry for Republicans who feel they may be losing their grip on what West described as “the last true Republican stronghold.”
“If we lose Texas, then we lose the United States; and if we lose America, then so goes the free world,” West said. “Your children and grandchildren will judge you based on whether you won them liberty and freedom.”
Candidates in attendance were as follows:
- Allen West, Governor
- Celia J. Sellers, Coryell County Judge
- Joey Acfalle, Coryell County Judge
- Mack Latimer, Bell County Republican Party Chair
- Paul Reyes, Senate District 24
- Abhiram Garapati, House District 31
- Mike William, House District 31
- Kyle Matthews, Coryell County Commissioner, Precinct 1
- Scott Weddle, Coryell County Commissioner, Pricinct 2
- Bradi Diaz, Coryell County Commissioner, Precinct 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.