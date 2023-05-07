Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at the Capitol in Austin on Jan. 28.

 Montinique Monroe for The Texas Tribune

After a mass shooting on Saturday at an Allen outlet mall ended with eight people dead, Texas Republicans are doubling down on their resistance to gun control legislation.

A gunman used an AR-15-style weapon to open fire on shoppers on Saturday afternoon, killing eight people and injuring at least seven others in the suburb 25 miles north of Dallas. The massacre ended when a police officer, already at the scene, killed the gunman.

