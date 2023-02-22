Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Council members have been asked by staff officials to approve a professional services agreement with an Austin architectural firm to design a new city hall and municipal court complex. At an estimated cost of $66 million, construction may be part of a bond election in November.

A request by Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle to hire a firm to complete the conceptual design of a new city hall and municipal court complex turned into a debate Tuesday among Killeen City Council members on the merits of calling a bond election in November.

“If we’re going to take a credible number that has some good working science behind it, we need some help,” Cagle said. “What the architects would do is interview all the department heads, all the staff that are proposed to go into the new city hall and come up” with recommendations on what the property should include and where it should be built.

