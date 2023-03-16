A Texas Public Information Act request for emails and text messages sent and received by City Council members during parts of nine meetings since November has resulted in a tepid response from Killeen officials.

On Feb. 14, the Herald sought communications sent and received by Nina Cobb, Michael Boyd, Jose Segarra, Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, Mayor Debbie Nash-King, Jessica Gonzalez, Ramon Alvarez and Riakos Adams on city-issued and private devices while they were on the dais during meetings on Nov. 29, 2022, Dec. 6, 2022, and Dec. 13, 2022, and during every council meeting in January and another on Feb. 7.

