A Texas Public Information Act request for emails and text messages sent and received by City Council members during parts of nine meetings since November has resulted in a tepid response from Killeen officials.
On Feb. 14, the Herald sought communications sent and received by Nina Cobb, Michael Boyd, Jose Segarra, Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, Mayor Debbie Nash-King, Jessica Gonzalez, Ramon Alvarez and Riakos Adams on city-issued and private devices while they were on the dais during meetings on Nov. 29, 2022, Dec. 6, 2022, and Dec. 13, 2022, and during every council meeting in January and another on Feb. 7.
The city attorney’s office responded on March 7 to the newspaper’s request — 14 business days after the Herald submitted it to city spokeswoman Janell Ford. That is four business days beyond the 10-day answer period required under the Texas Public Information Act.
“We do have responsive information to your request,” paralegal Coya Craig wrote in her answer. “However, charges will be incurred for providing the information. In compliance with Section 552.263 of the Texas Government Code, a governmental body is permitted to request a deposit/bond when the charges exceed $100. In addition, the Public Information Act (“Act”) allows a governmental entity to charge ($15.00) per hour for locating, compiling, manipulating data and reproducing public information where a request is in excess of (50) pages.”
Craig said the Herald’s request resulted in 3,798 emails.
If indeed the emails were sent and received only during the nine City Council meetings, as the Herald requested, it amounts to 422 emails per meeting, on average.
“Each email will need to be manipulated into a PDF format, reviewed for information made confidential by law under Chapter 552, including subchapter 552.101, in conjunction with other laws,” Craig said. “We anticipate one person will review the files. However, we will only be able to allot 2 to 3 hours per day to do the review.”
And that is expected to take about 190 hours of staff time “to reformat into PDF files, review and redact emails as applicable,” Craig said.
The city provided a cost estimate as required under Section 552.2615 of the Texas Government Code. At $15 an hour for 190 hours, the city asked the newspaper to pay $2,848.50, including a deposit of $1,424.25.
“In accordance with the Public Information Act (Section) 552.2615(a), if there is an alternative less costly method of obtaining the information, a governmental body must inform the requestor,” Craig said. “One method for obtaining the documents and reduce the cost is to narrow the scope of the request such as narrowing the date range or requesting a specific topic of information.”
On March 13, the Herald asked the city for clarification on its response because it did not say whether text messages were part of it. It also asked whether the newspaper could obtain the messages in person using a flash drive “at a time convenient for staff.”
The Herald received no answer as to whether it would be allowed to obtain or view the records in person — a method state law allows. But the city did amend its response by providing images of two text messages sent by former councilwoman Mellisa Brown and Michael Fornino to an unidentified council member or council members during the Feb. 7 meeting.
The text message from Fornino said that “clearly you’re eating this guy’s bs up. Ever bothered to check him out?” It included a link to a National Low Income Housing Coalition “memo to member partners” about Robert Marbut being removed as executive director of the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness in February 2021.
Marbut is a homelessness consultant in San Antonio who drafted a strategic plan to reduce homelessness in Killeen and Temple through an interlocal agreement with the two cities.
No other text messages were provided as part of the Herald’s request.
The newspaper’s coverage is a part of Sunshine Week — an annual period when journalists “promote open government and shine light into the dark recesses of government secrecy.”
