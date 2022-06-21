Wearing a bright pink pantsuit, Killeen resident Denise Doyle approached the podium during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting to present her petition to allow backyard chickens within the city.
“It’s about food sustainably,” Doyle said. Joining Doyle was Brittany Jin, a Killeen resident.
“We do believe it’s pretty archaic that the city of Killeen has not addressed this issue when the national headlines are talking more and more about how there is a crisis with our food,” Doyle said while speaking with the Herald on the issue.
The city has an ordinance that bans livestock within city limits, but last month, the city council voted to allow residents to keep pet pot-bellied pigs within city limits.
For Doyle and Jin, their petition is less about keeping pets but allowing for residents to grow their own food.
According to the talking points raised by Doyle, the Killeen Food Pantry has been seeing shortages due to volunteers now requesting for help and that major Texas cities such as Dallas and Austin allowing for there to be backyard hens.
“There was a time when the U.S. government encouraged all Americans to not only have a backyard vegetable garden but to grow some hens. We need to get back to that,” Doyle said.
Doyle told the council that Killeen was the only area city that did not allow the keeping of backyard hens.
In other business, the council took a look at several items that require large expenditures that would total up to $2,254,718.
These items ranged from a $756,817 expenditure to procure 10 vehicles for the police department to the $143,738 for replacing the splash pad at Long Branch Park.
Included among the tech-related items discussed were a $165,000 upgrade for the audio-visual equipment at the Utility Collections building and a $259,300 expenditure for a data center firewall and network switches.
Next week, the council is expected to vote on these items totalling $2.2 million in expenditures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.