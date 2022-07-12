While a boil-water notice in north Killeen was still in place Tuesday, water pressure seemed to be doing fine, according to an affected resident.
“Water pressure was back up Monday afternoon,” said north Killeen resident Holly Teel, who was among many north Killeen residents affected after a water pipe sprang a leak on Sunday.
Teel, who ran for Killeen mayor earlier this year, and her husband live in the neighborhood where a water main leak near Westcliff Drive and Omega Circle Sunday evening flooded streets until Monday afternoon.
Teel said she shot video footage of the water running in front of her house shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday. Teel said she had been contacted by several residents in the area who had no running water so she went outside to look for herself.
“I tried to contact Public Works Sunday morning and later that afternoon. No one answered the telephone and there was no voicemail. I checked the City’s website and found nothing about a water issue in the neighborhood,” Teel said.
Residents the Herald spoke to on Hunt Circle and Tudor Circle said water pressure had been non-existent since Sunday evening. Another resident said there was not enough water to flush toilets Sunday night or fill baby bottles Monday morning. Another resident said she had been out of running water since Sunday afternoon.
City Public Works officials said they “received an after-hours call at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, due to a water issue near Westcliff. This was the first call received pertaining to any issues in the area. Crews got to the scene and needed to isolate areas and reduce pressure in order to evaluate where repairs were needed. This process took several hours to complete and it was dark once all areas were isolated and repairs began.” ... “This was not a scheduled repair and due to it being nighttime once the issue was identified, it was determined that it was not safe to have employees knocking on doors late into the night,” according to the Department of Public Works.
When the Herald went to the site Monday morning, city crews were still repairing the line.
In a boil water notice from the City of Killeen about 8:25 a.m. Monday, the city said that the notice was issued for properties listed below beginning at 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
The incident caused the city to issue a boil-water notice, which was still in effect Tuesday, for the following properties:
4102-4112 Westcliff Road
4403-4507 Whitmire Drive
4409-4505 Westcliff Road
2101-2109 Omega Circle
4623 Westcliff Road
2101-2107 Beta Circle
4509 Westcliff Road
4501-4506 Hunt Circle
4600-4606 West Creek Circle
4501-4506 Chase Circle
2104-2416 Jerome Drive
2102-2406 Hunt Drive
2501-2608 Ridglea Court
2401-2405 Tudor Circle
2401-2608 Lago Trail
2401-2405 Brown Circle
4501-4511 Tanglewood Circle
2401-2405 Custer Circle
4501-4511 Greenbriar Circle
4201-4410 Mountain View Drive
2502-2516 Greenbriar Drive
4201-4311 Prairie Drive
2402-2406 Acorn Drive
4501-4506 Lago Circle
