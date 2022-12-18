Killeen officials are seeking feedback on the city’s emergency operations plan through Dec. 22.
“This is the community’s chance to review and provide feedback regarding hazards in the area along with the city’s emergency response,” according to the city’s website. “The emergency operations plan (EOP) is the primary document that helps community leaders better understand the risks of local hazards and how the city plans to respond to disasters or emergency events.”
“The result of this planning effort could result in saved lives, reduced injuries, and reduced property damage,” the website shows. “Public input ensures the priorities of the EOP match those of the Killeen community.”
“This plan is part of a larger system of inter-related plans at the local, state, and federal levels,” according to the draft plan. “They are founded upon the National Response Framework (NRF) and the principles of the National Incident Management System (NIMS). The inter-related nature of the plans and incident management are designed to allow maximum coordination and cooperation between responders from all levels of government.”
The draft plan includes 12 events — natural and otherwise — to which Killeen is susceptible. They are thunderstorm wind, flood, flash flooding, extreme heat, tornadoes, hail, wildfires, drought, lightning, winter storms, hurricanes and dam failure.
While the first 10 are considered “highly likely,” the last two — hurricanes and dam failure — are listed as “unlikely.”
