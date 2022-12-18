Community

Killeen officials are seeking feedback on the city’s emergency operations plan through Dec. 22.

“This is the community’s chance to review and provide feedback regarding hazards in the area along with the city’s emergency response,” according to the city’s website. “The emergency operations plan (EOP) is the primary document that helps community leaders better understand the risks of local hazards and how the city plans to respond to disasters or emergency events.”

