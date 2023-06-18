A few dozen tents and booths were set up at the Killeen Civic and Converence Center this weekend for Sunday Funday.
Postponed from earlier this month, Sunday Funday brought families out on Father’s Day to visit with some interesting vendors and take a break with a cool drink or a snack.
There were food booths and jewelry tables, art and commercial vendors with a variety of wares for sale.
Duane Shaw, 10, of Killeen offered guests samples of his homemade lemonade. There were ice cold bottles of the delicious flavored lemonades for sale, as well as other trinkets and lemon-themed goodies.
“I can only take partial credit,” said Shaw. “My dad really makes the recipes.” Shaw and his dad, Grayson Golden and his mom Diana Shaw were manning the booth, working on displays and keeping everything cold.
When asked why he was interested in lemonade, he said they participated in the recent Lemonade Day and liked it. The family has set up tables at local farmer’s markets and Duane says he enjoys meeting all kinds of people, selling his drinks.
At another booth, friends Marissa Skelton and Kaylen Carpenter have spent time lately creating car air fresheners and beaded jewelry. Both girls are 14 and live in Copperas Cove.
The air fresheners are molded and scented in unique shapes and smells. Their business Flippin’ Fresh specializes in over 20 different fragrances.
Next door Ava Asheley McCrae set up her booth and spent the day, her 15th birthday, selling a variety of baked goods. She bakes banana bread and brought desserts in a cup. The teen began baking banana bread after experimenting with recipes and taking loaves to school to share.
Her friends said the bread was so good, she should sell it. So she did. Her mom Nakea Tatum has encouraged her daughter in business whether or not she makes a career out of it.
“I’d someday like to open my own bakery,” Ava said. Her business “Ava Asheley Sweets” comes from her English name, “Ava” and “Asheley” is from Ghana, her father’s native country.
At another booth writer, illustrator and teacher Sherica Cooper set up a table with copies of her workbooks for pre-school through elementary aged children. Her business, “MAC” Academy Workbooks comes from the initials of her daughter’s names. The books help kids with colors, shapes, simple math and alphabet concepts.
As families wound their way through the booths, making purchases and asking questions, temperatures continued to rise until most called it a day around 5 p.m.
